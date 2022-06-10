Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022: Here’s what to expect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goodwood has established itself as one of the top automotive venues in the UK, and each summer thousands of motorsport fans descend on the West Sussex estate for the Festival of Speed.

It’s become a rather popular place for manufacturers to show off their latest models too, letting fans and prospective buyers get up close to their new models, while many even make their way up the famous hillclimb too. Here’s what you can expect to see at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, held between June 23 and 26.

BMW M3 Touring

The Touring will arrive as a more practical M3 option

BMW’s M division is marking its 50th anniversary in 2022, with the German firm pulling out all the stops for the celebration. It’s already made a range of announcements, but one of its most eagerly-awaited reveals this year is the M3 Touring.

The first time BMW has offered its highly-regarded performance saloon in estate form, which is set to offer the same fun driving experience, just with more practicality to boot. The new M3 Touring will make its global debut at this year’s Festival of Speed.

BMW M4 CSL

(BMW)

Another model already revealed as part of BMW’s M celebrations has been the M4 CSL. The most hardcore version of this sports car yet, it gets a 40bhp power hike and gets a host of weight saving measures to reduce the kerbweight by a significant 100kg.

Designed for track use, the M4 CSL is BMW’s fastest road car to ever lap the famous Nurburgring circuit, and will be touching down in the UK for the first year at Goodwood.

BMW i7

(BMW)

You might have noticed BMW is having a pretty major presence at this year’s Festival of Speed, and the German brand will also feature on the well-regarded Central Feature, positioned in front of the Goodwood House.

But aside from its M division, it’s also celebrating its upcoming EVs – not least the new i7. A technological flagship, it brings a host of advancements that will make it stand out in the luxury EV market. You’ll be able to see the i7 in the BMW Stable Yard, an area dedicated solely to EVs.

Fisker Ocean

The Ocean is an all new electric SUV

Fisker is a brand few will have heard of, but this American EV firm is set to make waves at this year’s Festival of Speed with its new Ocean SUV. The bold-looking model will be offered in a range of trims, with prices starting from a relatively affordable £35,000.

Set to compete against the Audi Q4 e-tron and Tesla Model Y, the Fisker Ocean will make its UK debut at Goodwood’s ‘Electric Avenue’, which lets the public get up close to a range of EVs from a host of different brands.

Ford Ranger Raptor

(Ford)

Ford always has a sizeable presence at the Festival of Speed and this year will be no different as the brand showcases its new Ranger Raptor. The most extreme version of its best-selling pick-up, it brings a host of mechanical and styling upgrades to make it stand out from the regular Ranger.

Importantly, this new Raptor model also gets a new 284bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine, which gets far more power than the diesel unit it replaces.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The GV70’s charging port is located in the front grille

New premium brand Genesis is really ramping up its line-up of models, and next up is the Genesis Electrified GV70. Though this stylish SUV is already available with petrol and diesel engines, this new all-electric model is expected to add a boost to the model.

Touching down in the UK for the first time, it boasts a powerful 482bhp motor and electric range of 310 miles.

Lexus LFA

The Lexus Electrified Sport will be shown for the first time outside Japan at Goodwood

The Lexus LFA remains a true marvel in this brand’s history, and this firm is keen to build on that in the electrified era. So the Festival of Speed will play host to the first showing of the ‘Lexus Electrified Sport’ concept outside of Japan.

Described as a ‘potential successor to the Lexus LFA’, the model will appear alongside the new RZ 450e SUV – the brand’s first bespoke EV.

Mercedes-AMG One

(Mercedes-AMG)

The Mercedes-AMG One has been a long time coming as the German struggled to engineer what is essentially a Formula 1 car for the road, but has very recently shown it off in final production form, and it’s likely to appear at Goodwood too.

If it does, it’s set to be a showstopper, particularly if it can be seen going up the Goodwood hillclimb, though even that won’t provide the track space for it to reach its 219mph top speed.

Porsche Cayman GT4 E-Performance

The Porsche Cayman GT4 E-Performance marks a new frontier for Porsche

Porsche is really embracing electrification, and its Taycan EV has proven a huge success. Now the firm is exploring EVs for its sports cars, with its racing models acting as a test bed. The Cayman GT4 E-Performance previews an electric Cayman road car of the future too.

This race car’s motors develop a huge 1,072bhp, and are set to still offer an exhilarating driving experience. We’ll likely see this model going up the hill, too.

Prodrive P25

The P25 will cost more than £500,000

Restomods, which are essentially modern updates of classic vehicles, are big business these days, and motorsport specialists Prodrive will show off its ‘P25’ at this year’s Festival of Speed.

The firm produced Subaru’s iconic 1997 rally car, which remains some of the most coveted models to come from this motorsport. Just 25 of the reincarnated models are set to be produced, each with a price tag of more than half a million pounds.