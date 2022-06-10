Drivers urged to stay ‘Blue Light Aware’ by road safety specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Drivers urged to stay ‘Blue Light Aware’ by road safety specialist

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 12.34pm
Drivers are being urged to remember key tips on how to drive when emergency vehicles are approaching
Drivers are being urged to remember key tips on how to drive when emergency vehicles are approaching

Motorists are urged to make sure that they are ‘Blue Light Aware’ by a leading road safety specialist to stay safe when helping emergency service vehicles.

GEM Motoring Assist has outlined some essential advice on how drivers should react when they encounter a blue light vehicle out on the road.

Neil Worth, GEM chief executive, said: “We all want to help emergency service drivers, and most of the time it’s just a simple case of pulling over to let them pass.

“But we need to ensure that anything we do as drivers is safe and legal. That’s because we must all follow the rules of the road, even when giving way to an emergency vehicle.”

GEM says that drivers should remember to stay safe and legal and that ‘no one expects you to put yourself at risk or break the law in order to help an emergency vehicle’. Staying calm and alert is also suggested, with motorists urged to give themselves more time in order to better respond to an emergency vehicle approaching.

The road safety charity also suggests that drivers don’t ‘make judgements on which emergency vehicles deserve your help and which ones don’t’, with a ‘consistently thoughtful’ attitude best adopted instead. It’s also best to remain stationary until a blue light vehicle has fully passed completely. Drivers should also listen out for additional sirens in case more than one emergency vehicle is trying to get by.

Worth added: “So do set aside a few minutes to understand the best ways you can help when there’s an emergency vehicle trying to get through. Not only will you be better placed to stay legal and safe, you’ll be doing your bit to help when someone’s life could depend on it.”

