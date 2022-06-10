Jenson Button to tackle Goodwood hill in Radford Type 62-2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jenson Button to tackle Goodwood hill in Radford Type 62-2

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 1.44pm
(Radford)
(Radford)

The Radford Type 62-2 will undergo its first public global dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month with Jenson Button behind the wheel.

The Type 62-2 is built in partnership with Lotus and takes inspiration from the firm’s 1960s Type 62 race car, taking the design of the classic but upgrading it with modern features and mechanicals.

Radford Type 62-2
The Type 62-2 will be taking on the Goodwood hill later this month

It has already undergone several improvements since it was first released in 2021. Thanks to a collaboration with Rock Engineering tweaks have been made to the chassis and spaceframe, while a partnership with JUBU Performance has seen the engine upgraded too. The car’s weight has been brought down as well, while the engine now sits lower and more forward, therefore improving the car’s centre of gravity,

Radford is backed by Formula One World Champion Jenson Button and television presenter Ant Anstead. The firm takes inspiration from the British coachbuilding firm of the same name, which supplied vehicles to a variety of celebrity clients including all four Beatles.

Jenson Button said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a fantastic event, and I am looking forward to showcasing the driving capabilities and performance of our updated and refined Type 62-2 on the iconic hillclimb. This is an exciting opportunity for both motoring and motorsport fans, and I can’t wait to reveal all of the engineering changes we have made to the car as they come from F1-inspired pedigree.”

The Radford Type 62-2 will be on display at the Michelin Supercar Paddock during the Festival of Speed, which takes place between June 23 and 26. It’ll take on the famous hill twice a day.

