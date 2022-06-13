Majority of buyers think they got a good deal on their used car, despite rise in prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority of buyers think they got a good deal on their used car, despite rise in prices

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.20pm
(CarGurus)
(CarGurus)

Despite record used car prices, the overwhelming majority of buyers still believe they got a good deal, according to a new study.

Used car values have boomed in the past couple of years, initially helped by pent-up demand caused by many looking to avoid public transport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, a shortage of new cars has helped drive up the prices of used ones, with online marketplace CarGurus – which commissioned the study – finding used car prices have soared by 29.5 per cent in the past year.

Despite this, 84 per cent of the 1,500 recent car buyers surveyed said they were happy with their purchase, with 32 per cent believing they got a ‘great’ deal, while 52 per cent thought they’d got a ‘good’ price. Only two per cent of respondents said the deal they had was ‘not fair’.

When asked what resulted in a great deal, 44 per cent said it was the ease of the buying process, while 36 per cent recorded the level of trust they had with the seller as important.

Price was – interestingly – deemed not as important. The amount paid compared with the buyer’s budget was voted important by 28 per cent, while a quarter based it on the price paid versus the initial asking sum.

The research found that buyers typically start the process five weeks before purchasing, with the first three weeks being spent researching and the last two contacting the dealers. Consumers, on average, contacted three dealers and visited two showrooms before coming to a deal.

(CarGurus)

Ali Chapman, senior consumer insights analyst at CarGurus, said: “It’s perhaps surprising that most consumers have been happy with the deal they got on their last car purchase when used car prices have risen so significantly.

“Our research suggests that buyers prioritise the ease with which they can buy the car and the trust the dealer instils in them, rather than price.”

CarGurus also offered five tips to buyers trying to negotiate a good deal, including doing plenty of research, being polite and also having realistic expectations. Negotiating the price of a part-exchange is important too, while buyers shouldn’t be afraid to walk away if they can’t come to the deal that they want.

