Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley Flying Spur S revealed as driver-focused saloon

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 2.56pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed the Flying Spur S, which promises to be the ‘most engaging four-door’ from the brand yet.

Following on from the reveal of the Continental GT and GTC S last week, Bentley has now given its Flying Spur saloon the sporty ‘S’ treatment. With a choice of a 542bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine or 536bhp V6 plug-in hybrid, it’s the British brand’s first sporty-focused electrified model too.

(Bentley)

Though no more powerful than the standard cars, the ‘S’ gets a number of mechanical changes, including ‘Bentley Dynamic Ride’ to help keep the body flat and stable under spirited cornering thanks to an anti-roll mechanism. Elsewhere, it comes with all-wheel-steering, helping to improve manoeuvrability at low speeds, and then stability at higher speeds. A redesigned sports exhaust is also fitted as standard.

As part of the ‘S’ treatment, the Flying Spur is almost fully dechromed, which the firm says makes the car look ‘lower and wider’, while getting dark tinted lights and a black quad tailpipe and a gloss black grille. Bespoke 21- and 22-inch alloy wheels are also fitted, along with red brake callipers.

Inside, various two-tone leather and Dinamica fabric interior options are available, with suede also used on the interior. The instrument display has also been updated, with Bentley saying it ‘takes its inspiration from motorsport chronometers’.

Bentley will be showing the Flying Spur S alongside the GT S and GT C at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place between June 23 and 26. The models can be seen in the supercar paddock, and they’ll also be going up the famous hillclimb alongside a range of past Bentleys as the firm celebrates 40 years of turbocharged models.

