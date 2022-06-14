Citroen Ami finance deals announced as orders open for quirky EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Citroen Ami finance deals announced as orders open for quirky EV

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 10.30am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has announced that its new Ami EV will be available from just £19.99 a month as orders open for the vibrant model.

Described by Citroen as an ‘electric quadricycle’, the Ami is designed to serve as an alternative to a moped in inner-city areas. The dinky model seats just two people and can be charged with a household plug socket in three hours, giving it a range of 46 miles.

Though Citroen was initially unsure as to whether to introduce the model to the UK, around 2,000 have now reserved an Ami with a £250 refundable fee, with customers now able to confirm their orders from today.

(Citroen)

Citroen has now announced finance offers for the Ami, with the firm offering the model from just £19.99 per month over 24 months, albeit customers will have to stump up a relatively sizable deposit of £2,369.45. At the end of the two-year deal, if a customer wishes to keep their Ami, they’ll have to pay an optional final payment of £5,594.

Alongside the regular Ami, Citroen is also offering a ‘Cargo’ model that’s designed for inner-city couriers.

Citroen UK’s managing director, Eurig Druce, said: “Having Ami in the UK is crucial, bringing our ‘Power to the People’ brand positioning to life – emphasising that Citroen offers every kind of electric for all kinds of people.

“To be able to offer a fun and fabulous all-electric urban transport solution like Ami for just £19.99 per month is something we are really proud of – it is another example of Citroën at its very best, delivering affordable electric mobility for all.”

The EV can only be bought online, with Citroen having a dedicated ‘Ami Expert’ team to help process orders. First deliveries of the Citroen Ami are expected in late summer.

