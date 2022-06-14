Volkswagen’s ID.5 gains new entry-level trim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen's ID.5 gains new entry-level trim

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 10.48am
The ID.5 has gained a new entry-level trim
The ID.5 has gained a new entry-level trim

Volkswagen has added a new entry-level specification to its electric ID.5 EV coupe-SUV.

The new Style trim level is available with all three of the ID.5’s powertrain options – Pro, Pro Performance and GTX – and brings the car’s starting price to £49,735. This rises to £51,210 for a Pro Performance model or £55,570 for the range-topping GTX setup.

Volkswagen ID.5
The ID.5 offers a range of over 300 miles

All versions come equipped with a 77kWh battery, enabling up to 316 miles of range in the Pro and Pro Performance variants, or 300 miles in the more powerful GTX. Thanks to a charging capacity of 135kW, the ID.5 can also be charged from 0-80 per cent in as little as 29 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger.

Francesca McGuinn, ID. family product marketing manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The ID.5 is packed with every convenience, innovation and luxury that a customer might need, with only selected items on the optional extras list.

“That’s why it’s so exciting that the ID.5 Style has arrived, bringing with it a lower entry price for the model, but the same blend of sustainability, quality and head-turning style that mark out ID. models from their competitors.”

Volkswagen says that the ID.5 Style comes with a high level of standard equipment and, as such, only has a few options that can be added on. These include an energy-efficient heat pump that can help to optimise the car’s charging levels (£1,050) a three-pin charging cable (£190) and an upgraded infotainment system (£1,350).

