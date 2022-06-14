Skoda’s Air Care system could help hayfever sufferers this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Air Care system could help hayfever sufferers this summer

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 1.00pm
The air care system can help hayfever sufferers
The air care system can help hayfever sufferers

Summer can be a nightmare for hayfever sufferers, with high pollen counts contributing to symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and tickly throats. It can also prove a real hazard for motorists.

However, Skoda’s Climatronic Air Care system could help these issues by automatically activating the air recirculation function if it detects that pollutant levels have risen. The filter also helps to remove dust particles, allergens and odours from entering the cabin.

Skoda Karoq
The Karoq features the air recirculation system

Should the air recirculation function be activated, it will prevent contaminated air from entering the cabin. Instead, it will clean the internal air through recirculation. During this process, the air is passed through a carbon cabin filter that removes all smaller particles and – most importantly for hayfever sufferers – pollen, too.

In order to prevent the windscreen from misting up, an air conditioning compressor is automatically activated, with air directed towards the windscreen and windows. If the cabin becomes too humid, the intensity of the air being sent through the recirculation process is increased.

Skoda air care
The system can automatically detect pollutants

A wide variety of Skoda models come equipped with these sensors, including the firm’s Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia. The Czech firm’s Enyaq iV electric SUV also incorporates the air recirculation system.

Skoda has stated that existing owners should ensure that their cabin filters are changed every 18,000 to 36,000 miles to ensure that they are still filtering a high level of pollutants out. The firm suggests replacing them in spring or early summer in order to prepare for the first pollen arrival.

