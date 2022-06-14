Ford stops taking Fiesta orders due to ‘significantly affected’ production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ford stops taking Fiesta orders due to ‘significantly affected’ production

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 5.42pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has confirmed that it has temporarily stopped taking orders for its popular Fiesta supermini as the brand grapples with Covid-19 pandemic-related parts shortages.

Automotive manufacturers have been struggling to produce cars due to a shortage of semiconductors, which are small chips used widely in cars, including in touchscreens and safety systems. Ford, however, seems to be suffering more than most, with the Blue Oval saying it has been ‘significantly affected’ by a shortage of semiconductors.

While Ford recently stopped taking orders of its Focus, the same issues are now affecting the once best-selling Fiesta, despite only being updated a couple of months ago.

(Ford)

A message on Ford’s UK website reads: “Due to customer demand and supply chain disruption, new factory orders are currently available on the new Fiesta.”

The same message reads for the Focus, as well as the S-Max and Galaxy MPVs, while for the electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford says ‘ordering is currently limited’.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a Ford spokesperson said that existing customers on the Fiesta “now constitute more than six months of production”.

They added: “We are therefore temporarily suspending new Fiesta orders while we work through these customer orders.

“As we manage our way through the global semiconductor shortage, production of Fiesta and Focus have been significantly affected. We feel the right thing to do is to temporarily close the order banks to new orders while we work through this backlog.”

Though Ford says it “anticipates that this will improve throughout the year”, it said it was “too early to say a date” for when Fiesta orders would be accepted again.

Despite production of the Fiesta and Focus being badly impacted, and neither car appearing in the list of best-selling cars year-to-date (somewhere they used to be placed regularly), Ford’s Transit Custom remains by far Britain’s best-selling van.

Meanwhile the firm’s Puma and Kuga SUVs remain popular, and are currently the second and seventh best-selling cars in the UK respectively for 2022, up until the end of May.

