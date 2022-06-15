Kia’s performance EV6 GT to make dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia will be putting its most powerful production car to date – the new EV6 GT – to the test at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed next week.

The GT features a dual-motor electric setup that brings 577bhp and 740Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 162mph. It also incorporates a new ‘GT’ driving mode which, when activated via a steering wheel-mounted button, optimises components such as the motors and suspension to deliver a more dynamic drive.

The EV6 GT features a range of performance upgrades

It’s more than likely that the EV6 GT will be put into this mode when it’s used to tackle Goodwood’s famous hill climb next week, where it will be piloted by driver Jade Paveley.

The EV6 also incorporates 800-volt high-speed charging capability, meaning that a 0-80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 18 minutes. A vehicle-to-load function also means that the EV6 can provide power to external devices and even charge up another electric vehicle if required.

There’s a new GT button on the steering wheel

In between its high-speed runs at the hill, the EV6 GT will be placed on display at the First Glance Paddock. It’s one of two new electric vehicles being showcased by Kia, with the second being the firm’s new Niro EV which will be shown at the Electric Avenue area.

Kia states that UK customer deliveries of the EV6 GT will start at the end of this year, with prices starting from £59,995. The Niro EV, meanwhile, is also available to order now and starts from £34,995.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.