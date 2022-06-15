Kia’s performance EV6 GT to make dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kia’s performance EV6 GT to make dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 9.30am
The Kia EV6 GT will be taking on Goodwood’s hill climb
The Kia EV6 GT will be taking on Goodwood’s hill climb

Kia will be putting its most powerful production car to date – the new EV6 GT – to the test at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed next week.

The GT features a dual-motor electric setup that brings 577bhp and 740Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 162mph. It also incorporates a new ‘GT’ driving mode which, when activated via a steering wheel-mounted button, optimises components such as the motors and suspension to deliver a more dynamic drive.

Kia EV6
The EV6 GT features a range of performance upgrades

It’s more than likely that the EV6 GT will be put into this mode when it’s used to tackle Goodwood’s famous hill climb next week, where it will be piloted by driver Jade Paveley.

The EV6 also incorporates 800-volt high-speed charging capability, meaning that a 0-80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 18 minutes. A vehicle-to-load function also means that the EV6 can provide power to external devices and even charge up another electric vehicle if required.

Kia EV6
There’s a new GT button on the steering wheel

In between its high-speed runs at the hill, the EV6 GT will be placed on display at the First Glance Paddock. It’s one of two new electric vehicles being showcased by Kia, with the second being the firm’s new Niro EV which will be shown at the Electric Avenue area.

Kia states that UK customer deliveries of the EV6 GT will start at the end of this year, with prices starting from £59,995. The Niro EV, meanwhile, is also available to order now and starts from £34,995.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.

