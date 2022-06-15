Dacia’s range gets new branding in design refresh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dacia’s range gets new branding in design refresh

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 11.34am
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

Dacia has announced a series of styling updates that will be applied across its current range of cars.

The revised Sandero, Jogger and Duster all now feature the updated Dacia ‘Link’ emblem, which is incorporated into the front grille design of all three cars. The logo has been simplified, too, making it ‘easily identifiable’ when viewed up close or from far away, according to Dacia. It’s also featured on the wheel centres of the cars.

Both the Sandero Stepway and Duster also now feature a ‘Monolith Grey’ finish for the roof rails, front and rear skid plates and wing mirrors.

Denis Le Vot, Dacia CEO said: “The reveal of the entire Dacia range with the new visual identity marks the third and final chapter of the deployment strategy which began more than a year ago. This new universe is in line with our values – simple, robust, authentic – in a more assertive and modern way. This deployment is a new visible impetus for Dacia in achieving its ambitions.”

All three cars are being updated simultaneously, with the new-look vehicles set to debut at the Mondial de Paris in October, prior to the first vehicles arriving in dealerships just after. Customers are able to order one of the updated models from June 16.

Dacia has also announced that it will implement one of the commitments made by Renault Group at its annual general meeting last year, and will become the Group’s first brand to have all of its vehicles limited to a top speed of 112mph.

