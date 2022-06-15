Renault announces pricing for new Megane E-Tech Electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renault announces pricing for new Megane E-Tech Electric

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.46pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

Renault has announced that its new Megane E-Tech Electric will start from £35,995.

The funky electric hatchback is the first Renault to sit on a bespoke electric car platform, known as CMF-EV, while boasting a new design language for the firm and also a new Android touchscreen system.

Revealed at last year’s Munich Motor Show, Renault was set to offer two battery options and electric motor sizes, but has now confirmed that only the flagship powertrain will be offered to UK customers.

Renault

Pairing a 60kWh battery with an electric motor producing 217bhp and 300Nm of torque, it’s able to hit 60mph in 7.3 seconds, while claiming a range of 280 miles. It can also be rapid charged at up to 130kW, which allows for 186 miles of range to be added in half an hour.

Prices kickoff from £35,995 for the entry-level Equilibre, and standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and nine-inch Android touchscreen system.

The mid-range Techno starts from £38,495 and adds large 20-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, 48-colour interior lighting and adaptive cruise control.

At the top of the range is a Launch Edition model, which gets bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, gold styling elements, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and 360-degree camera, and is priced at £39,995.

Alongside the option of fitting a home charger, which can be included in any finance arrangement, Megane E-Tech customers will also be able to access a ‘Mobilize Charge Pass’, giving easy access to more than 7,000 public EV chargers in the UK.

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is available to pre-order now, with first deliveries expected later in the year.

