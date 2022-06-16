Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 12.36pm Updated: June 16 2022, 12.58pm
(PA)

A car salesman has been reunited with a customer whose life he saved after suffering a cardiac arrest while at the dealership.

John Ryder, 82, had taken his car into Holdcroft Nissan Crewe to have it serviced, but while waiting suffered a cardiac arrest while in the showroom. Thankfully, the dealer had a defibrillator installed onsite, with car sales controller Cameron Love, 28, coming to the rescue to provide emergency treatment, and staying with Ryder until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, and underwent a triple heart bypass operation, and has been recovering at home in Macclesfield in recent weeks.

Car sales controller Cameron Love, left, pictured with John Ryder. (PA)

Now, the pair have met up to be reunited at the Nissan showroom in Crewe, following Ryder’s successful operation.

Speaking about the incident, Love said:  “I was at the photocopier, minding my own business, and I heard a commotion – a customer in the showroom was unfortunately on the floor and not breathing.

‘‘Another customer had started CPR, then I put the defibrillator on the patient and delivered an electric shock. Luckily, we managed to revive him. My colleague Mandy was amazing – her help on the phone was invaluable and we cleared the area ready for the ambulance crew.’’

In recognition of his quick actions, Love has also received a special ‘Dealer Ambassador’ prize by Nissan. The dealer’s service advisor Mandy Everall also played an important role, who was on the phone to paramedics during the incident.

Though Ryder’s memory of the situation is hazy, he said: “Cameron did an excellent job. I am enormously grateful to him and the bonus was that the garage didn’t charge me for my service!’’

Ryder and his wife Winnifred are now looking forward to celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary next year.

