Alpine’s A110 Tour de Corse 75 celebrates Corsican rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alpine has created a limited-edition version of its A110 sports car to commemorate the firm’s participation in the French round of the World Rally Championship in Corsica, 1975.

Just 150 examples will be made – of which only five will be made available for UK customers from June 17 – with each costing from £66,855.

Special logos appear on the flanks

‘Built for rallying’, according to Alpine, the Tour de Corse 75 features a striking yellow colour scheme with a contrast black bonnet and roof, mimicking the livery applied to the classic Alpine A110 rally car from 1975. The new A110 also features black and white graphics, with the ‘Tour de Corse 75’ signature applied to the front fender. The number seven is also stamped on the rear.

All versions also get 18-inch gloss white Grand Prix wheels and contrast orange Brembo brake callipers. The Tour de Corse 75 is powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 296bhp and 340Nm of torque. Transferred to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the A110 will manage 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, too.

The new car mirrors the livery of the classic

Inside, there are Sabelt racing bucket seats embroidered with Tour de Corse 75 logos and a full competition harness. This special edition A110 also features Alpine’s new infotainment system which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Potential customers are able to register their interest in the Tour de Corse 75 via their local Alpine centre from Friday, June 17.