Alpine’s A110 Tour de Corse 75 celebrates Corsican rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alpine’s A110 Tour de Corse 75 celebrates Corsican rally

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.56pm
Just five examples of the special-edition car are heading to the UK
Just five examples of the special-edition car are heading to the UK

Alpine has created a limited-edition version of its A110 sports car to commemorate the firm’s participation in the French round of the World Rally Championship in Corsica, 1975.

Just 150 examples will be made – of which only five will be made available for UK customers from June 17 – with each costing from £66,855.

Alpine A110
Special logos appear on the flanks

‘Built for rallying’, according to Alpine, the Tour de Corse 75 features a striking yellow colour scheme with a contrast black bonnet and roof, mimicking the livery applied to the classic Alpine A110 rally car from 1975. The new A110 also features black and white graphics, with the ‘Tour de Corse 75’ signature applied to the front fender. The number seven is also stamped on the rear.

All versions also get 18-inch gloss white Grand Prix wheels and contrast orange Brembo brake callipers. The Tour de Corse 75 is powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 296bhp and 340Nm of torque. Transferred to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the A110 will manage 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, too.

Alpine A110
The new car mirrors the livery of the classic

Inside, there are Sabelt racing bucket seats embroidered with Tour de Corse 75 logos and a full competition harness. This special edition A110 also features Alpine’s new infotainment system which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Potential customers are able to register their interest in the Tour de Corse 75 via their local Alpine centre from Friday, June 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier