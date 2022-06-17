Norton sets out plans to build new electric motorcycles in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Norton sets out plans to build new electric motorcycles in the UK

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.04am
(Norton)
(Norton)

Norton has announced plans to develop electric motorcycles in the UK following ‘significant investment’ through a Government scheme.

The motorcycle manufacturer has been awarded funding by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). It’s an initiative which aims to help automotive businesses in boosting their low-carbon offerings while also pushing the UK towards net-zero.

The new project, called Zero Emission Norton, will expand Norton’s EV engineering capabilities while helping to create ‘world class’ electric motorcycles.

Norton aims to eliminate the usual compromise between performance and range that comes with an electric motorcycle, instead eliminating this trade-off by using the firm’s ‘extensive engineering and design experience’.

The firm will also be partnering with a range of specialists to aid in the development of electric motorcycles. The team includes Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Ltd., Formaplex Technologies, M&I Materials, INDRA and academic partner WMG, University of Warwick.

Norton expects that the 30-month project will create ‘a significant’ number of jobs in the UK.

Robert Hentschel, CEO Norton Motorcycles, said: “This significant funding investment is a momentous milestone for the brand as it marks the beginning of our electrification journey and fulfilling our ten-year product plan.

“Norton is an exemplar of modern luxury and unafraid to challenge the status quo, innovating for the future of mobility while staying true to our British heritage. It also brings into focus our desire to support the UK in its mission for a net-zero automotive future.”

