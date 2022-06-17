Ferrari announces big electrification push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferrari announces big electrification push

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.10am
(Ferrari)
(Ferrari)

Ferrari has announced its plans for 2026 as part of its Capital Markets Day, with the brand gearing up to launch a range of new electrified models.

The Italian supercar brand is lining up to expand its portfolio as part of its principle ‘different Ferrari for different Ferraristi’, with the arrival of the new Purosangue SUV said to be key to this. This eagerly-awaited model, which will rival the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, will be revealed in September 2022, with the brand confirming it will use a pure V12 engine.

Despite expectations for the Purosangue to rapidly increase Ferrari’s annual sales, the brand is looking to maintain exclusivity and says it will ‘remain below 20 per cent’ of its average yearly deliveries. There will also be 15 new model launches between 2023 and 2026, with Ferrari also adding that its ‘highly awaited new supercar will arrive within the plan period’.

A teaser image of Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue. (Ferrari)

Ferrari has also laid bare its electrification plans, with sixty per cent of new models by 2026 set to be hybrid or electric. The firm already offers four hybrid supercars in its line-up – including the SF90 and 296, and their convertible equivalents – and has said its first full electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025.

Using in-house developed and assembled batteries, Ferrari says its first EV will ‘draw from broader technical expertise to further enhance driving thrills’. Despite this, the brand has said it will ‘continue to push the internal combustion engine evolution’.

Elsewhere, Ferrari is committing to carbon neutrality by 2030, while it said it will limit the autonomous driving capabilities of its cars as the brand wants to ‘preserve all the extraordinary emotions reserved for the driver’.

John Elkann, Ferrari chairman, said: “Our brand fuels the dreams of millions. It has been built up over 75 years of thrilling, memorable experiences, through success on the track and sheer driving pleasure on the road.

“It has created an inclusive, close-knit community that encompasses diverse people, countries and even industries. As long as we preserve its heritage and values, it will lay a solid foundation for our future strategic plans.”

