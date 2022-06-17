Ferrari announces big electrification push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferrari has announced its plans for 2026 as part of its Capital Markets Day, with the brand gearing up to launch a range of new electrified models.

The Italian supercar brand is lining up to expand its portfolio as part of its principle ‘different Ferrari for different Ferraristi’, with the arrival of the new Purosangue SUV said to be key to this. This eagerly-awaited model, which will rival the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, will be revealed in September 2022, with the brand confirming it will use a pure V12 engine.

Despite expectations for the Purosangue to rapidly increase Ferrari’s annual sales, the brand is looking to maintain exclusivity and says it will ‘remain below 20 per cent’ of its average yearly deliveries. There will also be 15 new model launches between 2023 and 2026, with Ferrari also adding that its ‘highly awaited new supercar will arrive within the plan period’.

A teaser image of Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue. (Ferrari)

Ferrari has also laid bare its electrification plans, with sixty per cent of new models by 2026 set to be hybrid or electric. The firm already offers four hybrid supercars in its line-up – including the SF90 and 296, and their convertible equivalents – and has said its first full electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025.

Using in-house developed and assembled batteries, Ferrari says its first EV will ‘draw from broader technical expertise to further enhance driving thrills’. Despite this, the brand has said it will ‘continue to push the internal combustion engine evolution’.

Elsewhere, Ferrari is committing to carbon neutrality by 2030, while it said it will limit the autonomous driving capabilities of its cars as the brand wants to ‘preserve all the extraordinary emotions reserved for the driver’.

John Elkann, Ferrari chairman, said: “Our brand fuels the dreams of millions. It has been built up over 75 years of thrilling, memorable experiences, through success on the track and sheer driving pleasure on the road.

“It has created an inclusive, close-knit community that encompasses diverse people, countries and even industries. As long as we preserve its heritage and values, it will lay a solid foundation for our future strategic plans.”