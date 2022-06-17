Pagani’s Huayra Codalunga is a tribute to racers of the 1960s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Pagani’s Huayra Codalunga is a tribute to racers of the 1960s

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.36am
The ‘scissor’ doors are present and correct
The ‘scissor’ doors are present and correct

Pagani has created a special version of its Huayra supercar designed to hark back to the race cars of the 1960s.

Limited to just five examples – with each commanding a price tag of €7 million (£5.97m) – the Huayra Codalunga has been created by the Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special projects department.

Pagani Codalunga
The rear of the car has been completely redesigned

The whole car has been designed with classic coachbuilding in mind, which is why the rear section of the Huayra is a long and drawn-out ‘tail’. The rear engine cover is 360mm longer than that on the regular Huayra and protects the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine underneath which, in the Codalunga, produces 828bhp and 1,100Nm of torque.

At the rear, there’s a clear view of the car’s exhaust, which in this instance is made from titanium and only weighs in at 4.4kg. Despite the additional styling and features, the Codalunga weighs 1,280kg, which is 70kg less than the standard Huayra.

Horacio Pagani, founder of the hypercar company, said: “We decided to use the simple linear style of the Huayra Coupé as the starting point. We made the Huayra Codalunga longer and smoother, as if it had been caressed and molded by the wind, to design lines that were even more elegant than the coupe. We drew inspiration from the long tails of the 1960s that raced at Le Mans.”

Inside, the Codalunga features seats finished in woven leather and nubuck material, while all of the aluminium components inside the car are machined from a single block. The release of this car comes after two Pagani collectors approached the firm in 2018 to request it make a long-tail version of the Pagani Huayra Coupe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier