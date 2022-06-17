Petrol and diesel prices continue ‘stratospheric’ rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of petrol and diesel continued its ‘stratospheric’ rise on Thursday.

The RAC said that the average cost of unleaded reached 187.51p a litre, with diesel hitting 194.17p. It means that the cost of filling an average 55-litre family car will now cost £103.13 and £106.79 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “We’re hopeful that the scale of the recent increases is at last slowing and we’d expect the largest retailers who buy fuel most frequently to stop the pump price rot and even look at reducing their prices soon to reflect the fact they’ve been benefiting from lower wholesale costs over the last week.”

New records in the average price of petrol have been set every day for the last month with a litre rising 21p 🔺 This hike adds more than £11 to a tank, making full fill-ups cost nearly £103 and almost £106 respectively 💰#RACFuelWatch 🔗 https://t.co/IA9jf5mi4e pic.twitter.com/BhbIYI1IyX — The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) June 15, 2022

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to soar in recent weeks. Thursday’s price represents a significant hike, even compared with the day before. On Wednesday (June 15), the average price of a lite of petrol was 1.86.6, according to data firm Experian. The average price of a litre of diesel was 192.5p.