Fisker Ocean to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 4.10pm
The Ocean is an all new electric SUV
The Fisker Ocean will be shown for the first time in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week.

Due to hit the market in the UK next year, the Ocean’s appearance at the Festival will be the first time that it has been on show here, ahead of production commencing in November.

Bringing an electric range of up to 390 miles, the Ocean – which will cost from £34,990 when it goes on sale – brings a high level of standard equipment, including a panoramic roof, 17.1-inch infotainment screen and a digital rear-view mirror. High-spec Ocean Extreme models build on this with three driver modes, Fisker’s HyperSound audio system and a revolving centre screen.

Henrik Fisker, CEO, said: “We are on track to start Fisker Ocean production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. The UK market is vital to Fisker, so right-hand drive Fisker Ocean vehicles will be available by mid-2023.

“Based on current reservation numbers, we expect the UK to be Europe’s second biggest electric vehicle market. Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue is the ideal location to make the UK debut of the Fisker Ocean and highlight all the exciting, cool features in the vehicle.”

Fisker has selected the UK as the headquarters for its speciality vehicle division, Fisker Magic Works. Here, special editions of the firm’s cars will be created alongside new high-performance projects.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.

