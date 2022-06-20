Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe revealed

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 11.06am
The D4 S uses a straight-six turbocharged diesel engine
The D4 S uses a straight-six turbocharged diesel engine

Alpina has unveiled its new high-performance diesel D4 S Gran Coupe.

Utilising a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six diesel, the D4 S packs 350bhp and 730Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 168mph. Despite this performance, Alpina says that the D4 S will manage 40.9mpg combined, while CO2 emissions stand at 182g/km. Efficiency is helped through the fitment of mild-hybrid technology.

Alpina D4 S
The front kidney grilles are hard to miss

All cars use an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox as standard, too, while an all-wheel-drive system – based on BMW’s xDrive technology – is also fitted, boosting traction in the process.

The D4 S also rides on sports suspension, specifically tuned to work with the 20-inch, 20-spoke alloy wheels that have become an Alpina trademark. Silver as standard, these alloy wheels can also be finished in black or grey as an optional extra. All cars come with Pirelli P Zero tyres as standard, too.

Inside, all cars feature a plaque with the vehicle’s unique build number, while standard equipment includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, alongside a variety of assistance systems such as speed limit assist, cross-traffic alert and lane change warning. There’s also the option to upgrade the interior trim to high-quality Lavalina leather which, Alpina says, ‘is in a quality class of its own’.

The D4 S will cost €79,900 in Germany, putting it at around £69,000 in the UK.

