Silence’s new range-topping S01+ brings added electric performance

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.00pm
A new Sport mode provides sharper acceleration
Silence has added a new model to its growing range of electric scooters.

Called the S01+, it takes its place at the top of the line-up. Combining a 7.5kW electric motor with a 5.6kWh battery, it’s got an equivalent amount of performance to a regular 125cc motorcycle or scooter. As such, it’ll reach 40mph in 3.9 seconds and has a limited top speed of 62mph.

Plus, it includes a new Sport mode which, when activated, offers faster acceleration and briefly increases the scooter’s top speed to 68mph. This ‘push-to-pass’ system has been designed to make overtaking easier and safer.

Silence Scooter
The Silence is equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorcycle

It also incorporates adjustable suspension, ventilated disc brakes and a variety of performance-orientated styling touches, including a contrast seat, red detailing and a grey exterior colour.

Plus, a dedicated Silence smartphone app gives access to a variety of settings for the scooter. For instance, owners can check on its charging status, remotely lock and unlock it, or even pre-plan a route via Google Maps.

Silence scooter
The battery can be removed and charged separately

Tony Lewis, co-founder of Silence UK, said: “Silence is a stylish and practical alternative to combustion bikes, whether you’re an individual, or business user. Now with S01+, we’re adding extra sports style, for those who want their Silence to stand out from the crowd. Production of the S01+ is available in limited numbers so it’s very much first come first served!”

The new S01+ takes the Silence range to six, with a variety of specifications and designs available. There are also Business variants with long-range batteries and a series of practicality-focused accessories.

All Silence models feature a removable battery which can be charged separately to the scooter. Plus, all vehicles come with a two-year warranty – and a three-year warranty for the battery – alongside two years of AA roadside breakdown cover.

