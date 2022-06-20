Renault’s electric 5 to make UK debut at Goodwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renault’s electric 5 to make UK debut at Goodwood

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 2.12pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

Renault’s striking 5 concept will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

The concept – which takes inspiration from the original Renault 5 – previews a model that is due to arrive in production form in 2024. First unveiled last year, the new Renault 5 will use a fully electric powertrain and will form part of the French firm’s new EV offensive which will see seven fully electric vehicles introduced by 2025. Renault has also stated that it will be reviving the ‘4’ badge on another new EV.

The concept’s flared arches and distinctive square design hark back to another car that is due to attend the West Sussex festival – the Renault 5 Turbo Maxi Superproduction. The mid-engined classic – famed for its appearance in Group B rallying – will be piloted by French rally driver Alain Serpaggi up Goodwood’s hillclimb this week.

To celebrate 50 years of Renault 5, a procession of Turbo Maxi Superproduction models will take to the hill on Friday (June 24). In addition, a Renault RS10 Formula One car from 1979 – which took the title as the first turbocharged car to win a Grand Prix – will have its own spell on track with driver Rene Arnoux at the helm.

Partner firm Alpine will also be using Goodwood as the host for the world premiere of its new motorsport-focused Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 limited-edition.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.

