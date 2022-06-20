Prodrive’s P25 is a £460,000 restomod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Prodrive’s P25 is a £460,000 restomod

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 4.30pm
The P25 has a variety of carbon parts
The P25 has a variety of carbon parts

Prodrive has harked back to the fabled Subaru Impreza 22B with a modern interpretation.

Called the P25, it has been designed as a way of reimagining what the original 22B – of which just 424 were created – would be like if it were built with modern methods. Just 25 will be produced, with each one costing £460,000 plus VAT.

Each car is created with a two-door Impreza WRX at its heart. However, the widespread use of carbon fibre means that the P25 weighs under 1200kg, while its 2.5-litre flat-four engine produces ‘over 400bhp’ and 600Nm of torque. Coupled with a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox and rally-derived launch control, this engine allows the P25 to go from 0-60mph in just under 3.5 seconds.

Prodrive P25
The P25 features a full four-wheel-drive system

Power is sent to all four wheels through an adjustable active centre differential and limited-slip differentials at the front and rear. The P25 uses McPherson strut suspension, but the machined aluminium uprights can be tuned, while standard-fit Bilstein dampers can be adjusted for compression and rebound, too.

All cars get AP Racing brakes with 380mm ventilated discs and six-piston callipers at the front, with 350mm discs and four-piston callipers at the rear.

Carbon has been used to create all manner of components, including the boot, bonnet, roof, sills and rear wing, while weight is kept down further thanks to lightweight race seats, carbon door cards and a lithium-ion battery.

Inside, there’s a full-width high-definition display ahead of the driver, which can be used to relay a variety of information back to the driver. There’s also the ability to select from a series of throttle response and engine performance maps, allowing the driver to tailor the car to the conditions.

David Richards, Prodrive chairman, said: “The iconic blue Subarus brings back memories of an extraordinary era of the WRC and it was the Impreza 22B that brought this rally car performance to the road.

“By reimagining this car using the latest technologies and materials the Prodrive P25 pays homage to its roots and there will be little else able to match its performance on the open road. I therefore believe we have achieved our vision of creating our own modern interpretation of the most iconic Subaru Impreza ever.”

The first P25 development car will be used to make a series of runs up the Goodwood hill at this week’s Festival of Speed, too. Banbury-based Prodrive is best-known for its involvement in motorsport and has previously worked alongside a variety of manufacturers to create competition-ready vehicles.

