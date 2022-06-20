Prodrive’s P25 is a £460,000 restomod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prodrive has harked back to the fabled Subaru Impreza 22B with a modern interpretation.

Called the P25, it has been designed as a way of reimagining what the original 22B – of which just 424 were created – would be like if it were built with modern methods. Just 25 will be produced, with each one costing £460,000 plus VAT.

Each car is created with a two-door Impreza WRX at its heart. However, the widespread use of carbon fibre means that the P25 weighs under 1200kg, while its 2.5-litre flat-four engine produces ‘over 400bhp’ and 600Nm of torque. Coupled with a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox and rally-derived launch control, this engine allows the P25 to go from 0-60mph in just under 3.5 seconds.

The P25 features a full four-wheel-drive system

Power is sent to all four wheels through an adjustable active centre differential and limited-slip differentials at the front and rear. The P25 uses McPherson strut suspension, but the machined aluminium uprights can be tuned, while standard-fit Bilstein dampers can be adjusted for compression and rebound, too.

All cars get AP Racing brakes with 380mm ventilated discs and six-piston callipers at the front, with 350mm discs and four-piston callipers at the rear.

Carbon has been used to create all manner of components, including the boot, bonnet, roof, sills and rear wing, while weight is kept down further thanks to lightweight race seats, carbon door cards and a lithium-ion battery.

Inside, there’s a full-width high-definition display ahead of the driver, which can be used to relay a variety of information back to the driver. There’s also the ability to select from a series of throttle response and engine performance maps, allowing the driver to tailor the car to the conditions.

P25 – let's make some noise. The titanium and stainless steel racing exhaust by @myAkrapovic pic.twitter.com/QPWL5fXjDc — Prodrive (@prodrive) June 17, 2022

David Richards, Prodrive chairman, said: “The iconic blue Subarus brings back memories of an extraordinary era of the WRC and it was the Impreza 22B that brought this rally car performance to the road.

“By reimagining this car using the latest technologies and materials the Prodrive P25 pays homage to its roots and there will be little else able to match its performance on the open road. I therefore believe we have achieved our vision of creating our own modern interpretation of the most iconic Subaru Impreza ever.”

The first P25 development car will be used to make a series of runs up the Goodwood hill at this week’s Festival of Speed, too. Banbury-based Prodrive is best-known for its involvement in motorsport and has previously worked alongside a variety of manufacturers to create competition-ready vehicles.