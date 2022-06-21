Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 6 in new sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 6 in new sketch

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 9.30am
The Ioniq 6 will sit atop Hyundai’s dedicated EV platform
Hyundai has given an initial glimpse of its new Ioniq 6 electric car.

Arriving as the second model in the firm’s newly-created Ioniq line-up of electric cars, the Ioniq 6 follows on from the well-regarded Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Prophecy
The new Ioniq 6 is said to take inspiration from the Prophecy concept

The sketch showcases a sleek, aerodynamic design with a sloping roofline and large wheels right at the very ends of the car. A small boot spoiler can also be seen on the drawing, while up front a small splitter section is also visible.

Hyundai says that it draws inspiration from its Prophecy concept. Revealed in April 2020, it showcased a sleek and low-slung design, very similar to the new sketch of the Ioniq 6.

Though Hyundai hasn’t revealed what will be powering the Ioniq 6, it has stated that it will sit atop its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Designed specifically for electric vehicles, it houses a large battery capable of delivering up to 310 miles between charges. Plus, with 800V charging capability, 62 miles of range could be added in as little as five minutes when the car is hooked up to a rapid charger.

Hyundai has yet to say when the Ioniq 6 will go on sale, but has said that full images of the car’s exterior and interior will be revealed later this month. Additional teaser images will hit the firm’s social media accounts in the coming days, too.

