Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley takes luxury to a new level with Continental GT Mulliner

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 10.52am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.22am
The GT Mulliner gets both performance and high-quality features
Bentley has created what it calls ‘the fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious’ Continental GT to date.

Called the Continental GT Mulliner, it combines the high performance and advanced chassis setup of the ‘Speed’ version, but with the comfort of the recently-introduced Azure model.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner
A new three-tone design features inside

Underneath the bonnet sits a 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine with 650bhp and 900Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 208mph. It also incorporates electronic all-wheel-steering for improved agility at lower speeds but dependable stability at greater ones.

The exterior incorporates a number of elements that separate the Mulliner from the rest of the Continental GT range. There’s a new matrix grille at the front which is matched to front air vents incorporating the same silver and black design. Open the door and there are Mulliner-branded welcome lights, too, as well as illuminated sills.

Inside, there’s a new ‘colour split’ which is exclusive to the Mulliner, utilising a new combination of primary and secondary materials linked by a third colour that is used for a central ‘design line’.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner
Black finishers are used across the car

Eight new three-colour combinations have been suggested by Mulliner, while a choice of 88 piano wood finishers are also available. There is also ‘Diamond in Diamond’ stitching applied to the seats, door trims and rear quarter panels, with Bentley saying that this process includes almost 400,000 stitches.

The new Continental GT Mulliner now sits at the very top of the Continental range, above Azure, S and Speed variants.

Bentley hasn’t stated how much the Mulliner will cost, though it’s likely that it will command a premium over the £209,000 required for the GT Speed.

