British Gas partners with Osprey Charging to help boost fleet electrification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

British Gas partners with Osprey Charging to help boost fleet electrification

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 11.30am

British Gas has announced a new partnership with Osprey Charging as it looks to increase the electrification of its fleet.

The move will give British Gas engineers access to Osprey’s UK network of over 300 rapid charging stations, allowing quick and easy charging on the move. Engineers can now use an electric ‘fuel’ card to top their vehicles up, centralising payment for British Gas in the process.

James Rooney, fleet engineering and innovation manager at British Gas, said: “It is essential that we support our engineering team with not just an accessible network of charging points, but a method of paying for charging that is hassle free.

“We know that around seven in ten of our drivers don’t have access to home charging and partnerships such as this will help to provide the confidence required that making the switch to electric is achievable.”

Osprey’s software platform – called Volo – will work alongside British Gas’ own fleet management system, allowing for fleet public charging costs to be automatically relayed back. Osprey is also in the process of installing 150 high-power charging hubs by 2024 as part of a £75 million investment programme.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging said, “We are thrilled that British Gas has chosen to partner with Osprey to unlock further EV adoption and lead the transition to the future of transport. Our market-leading commercial and fleet roaming capabilities provide even more EV drivers with the ultimate charging experience via access to our nationwide, reliable and open rapid charger network.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier