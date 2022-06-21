McLaren Artura GT4 racing car revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McLaren Artura GT4 racing car revealed

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 2.50pm
(McLaren)
(McLaren)

McLaren has revealed its latest stripped-out racing car – the Artura GT4.

Replacing the race-winning 570S GT4, the new Artura GT4 receives a raft of updates over the road-going model and will get its world debut later this week at Goodwood.

Though the regular Artura supercar uses a plug-in hybrid drive system, the GT4 just uses the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine on its own, which McLaren says ‘generates more than enough output’. The current GT4 racing regulations do not permit a hybrid powertrain, with the removal of the electrification saving 130kg from the Artura’s weight, while freeing up space for the fuel cell and drive system.

It also uses a seven-speed race-optimised gearbox, which isn’t shared with the eight-speed automatic found in the road-going Artura.

Featuring a carbon fibre monocoque and excessive use of lightweight materials, McLaren says this new Artura is 100kg lighter than the outgoing 570S GT4, while its engine is also said to offer improved throttle response and fuel economy.

The standard Artura also majors on its clean, fuss-free design, though this GT4 gets a far more aggressive look thanks to its aerodynamic package that offers far greater downforce, most prominently with the bold rear spoiler. This can be adjusted to seven different settings, depending on what track the car is racing on.

Ian Morgan, director of Motorsport at McLaren Automotive, said: “The Artura GT4 is the second race car to be built from the ground-up by McLaren Automotive’s Motorsport division. Based on the revolutionary new McLaren Artura, it represents a significant step up from the outgoing 570S GT4, itself a hugely successful competition car which has achieved many race and championship wins with its customer racing teams.

“With lighter weight, extremely precise handling characteristics and enhanced durability – as well as the packaging and efficiency advantages and all-round serviceability for mechanics of the new V6 powertrain – the Artura GT4 will set new class standards, as we are already seeing from our extensive test and development programme.”

The McLaren Artura GT4 will make its global debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place between June 23 and 26, and will tackle the hillclimb with McLaren factory driver Rob Bell at the wheel.

