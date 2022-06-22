BMW’s M3 Touring arrives with six-cylinder power and all-wheel-drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW’s M3 Touring arrives with six-cylinder power and all-wheel-drive

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 9.28am
The M3 Touring is finally here
BMW has revealed its M3 Touring, marking the first time that an estate variant of the firm’s performance saloon has been created.

Offered only in range-topping Competition specification – with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system fitted to all cars as standard – the M3 Touring utilises a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine with 503bhp and 650Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph – though this can be raised to 174mph via an optional pack.

The exterior of the car has been given a complete overhaul compared with the standard 3 Series Touring and it measures 85mm longer, 76mm wider and 4mm lower than that car too. At the front of the car sits the black frameless kidney grille, with large intakes positioned in the lower section of the front splitter. It stands out even further with huge flared wheel arches and extended side skirts, too.

BMW M3 Touring
The Touring brings added space and practicality

All cars ride on mixed-size wheels – 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear – finished in black as standard, though a bi-colour diamond effect can be added as an option.

Inside, there are numerous M-specific design touches, while the leather-trimmed and heated M Sport seats fitted as standard feature multi-way adjustment. There is the option to replace these for M Carbon bucket seats for a racier feel, too,

All cars get a curved 14.9-inch infotainment display which runs BMW’s latest Operating System 8. A 12.3-inch information display sits behind the steering wheel, too.

Of course, practicality is a key feature of the Touring, which is why you still get a 500-litre boot that can be expanded up to 1,510 litres by folding down the rear seats.

The BMW M3 Touring will be premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week and is available to order now, with prices starting from £80,550.

