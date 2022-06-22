Peugeot’s 408 debuts with striking design and hybrid tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peugeot’s 408 debuts with striking design and hybrid tech

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 10.20am
The new 408 has been unveiled
The new 408 has been unveiled

Peugeot has revealed its new 408, a fastback that will be introduced with a series of efficient engines as well as a fully electric version.

Set to arrive in showrooms at the start of 2023, the 408 will be produced at Peugeot’s factory in Mulhouse, France. Tapping into the firm’s latest design, the 408 incorporates a ‘fang-shaped’ light signature as is found on other Peugeot models, while around the back there’s a three-bar LED setup.

Peugeot 408
There are distinctive lights at the rear

Courtesy of a wheelbase of 2.79m, Peugeot says that the 408 can offer up to 188mm of rear-seat knee room, while its 536-litre boot can be expanded up to 1,611 litres by folding down the back seats.

The 408 also incorporates Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system, which brings a smaller steering wheel for a more agile driving experience. It sits ahead of a 10-inch digital instrument display, which can be personalised to showcase a variety of different readouts and information. Thirty assistance systems have also been included, with highlights being adaptive cruise control, long-range blind-spot monitoring and night vision.

Peugeot says that the 408 will be accompanied by a variety of engine options, including two plug-in hybrids, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox utilised on these versions. The French firm has also stated that a fully electric version of the 408 will follow on from these variants.

All cars get keyless entry as standard, alongside a panoramic electric sunroof and power-operated boot. Prices for the Peugeot 408 are yet to be announced.

