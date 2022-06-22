Peugeot’s 408 debuts with striking design and hybrid tech

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peugeot has revealed its new 408, a fastback that will be introduced with a series of efficient engines as well as a fully electric version.

Set to arrive in showrooms at the start of 2023, the 408 will be produced at Peugeot’s factory in Mulhouse, France. Tapping into the firm’s latest design, the 408 incorporates a ‘fang-shaped’ light signature as is found on other Peugeot models, while around the back there’s a three-bar LED setup.

There are distinctive lights at the rear

Courtesy of a wheelbase of 2.79m, Peugeot says that the 408 can offer up to 188mm of rear-seat knee room, while its 536-litre boot can be expanded up to 1,611 litres by folding down the back seats.

The 408 also incorporates Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system, which brings a smaller steering wheel for a more agile driving experience. It sits ahead of a 10-inch digital instrument display, which can be personalised to showcase a variety of different readouts and information. Thirty assistance systems have also been included, with highlights being adaptive cruise control, long-range blind-spot monitoring and night vision.

The alluring new #Peugeot408 #PlugInHybrid has plenty of moves in store to stun you. pic.twitter.com/1FuxzPlxVb — Peugeot (@Peugeot) June 15, 2022

Peugeot says that the 408 will be accompanied by a variety of engine options, including two plug-in hybrids, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox utilised on these versions. The French firm has also stated that a fully electric version of the 408 will follow on from these variants.

All cars get keyless entry as standard, alongside a panoramic electric sunroof and power-operated boot. Prices for the Peugeot 408 are yet to be announced.