Updated Toyota RAV4 gains more tech and connectivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Toyota RAV4 gains more tech and connectivity

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 2.54pm
The RAV4 has undergone an update
The RAV4 has undergone an update

Toyota has released an upgraded version of its RAV4 SUV, bringing a new multimedia system and a series of enhanced safety functions to its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Set to enter production ‘during the third quarter of this year’, the updated RAV4 features a new infotainment system with a larger 10.5-inch display. Incorporating cloud-based navigation, it also utilises live traffic and road event data. It can even tell the driver how hard it might be to find a parking space at their destination.

Toyota RAV4
A new, larger screen has been fitted

Plus, four years of included ‘Smart Service’ data means that owners can access the RAV4’s connected functions without having to use their smartphone’s internet. Drivers can also connect to the MyT app and view information about the car such as driving analytics and fuel levels via their smartphone.

Upgraded remote services are now included on the RAV4, too. Owners can remotely lock and unlock the doors, flash the headlights and operate the climate control from their phone in order to pre-heat or pre-cool the car.

Toyota RAV4
The new display relays key information back to the driver

Inside, a new digital combimeter is now fitted, giving drivers a quick and easy way to view key vehicle data. Incorporated into a 12.3-inch display ahead of the driver, it relays information such as media selection, the adaptive cruise control settings and more. Plus, it can be customised with one of four different styles.

Toyota has enhanced the Safety Sense functions on the RAV4 as well. A new pre-collision system is now fitted alongside emergency steering assist, which can help a driver avoid a pedestrian, cyclist or parked car while keeping the car under control.

A new Platinum White Pearl exterior colour is also a new addition to the RAV4 range of colours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]