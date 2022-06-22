Ford Focus production to cease in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ford Focus production to cease in 2025

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 5.46pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford will end production of its iconic Focus in 2025 as the firm looks to shift towards the creation of more electric vehicles.

Produced at Ford’s Saarlouis site in Germany, the Focus is being phased out as the Blue Oval turns its attention to increasing electrification. It hasn’t stated whether or not the Saarlouis site will close, but instead said that it would be the ‘beginning of a new process to develop future site use opportunities both within Ford and outside of Ford.’

The news comes as Ford announced that it would be using its plant in Valencia, Spain, to produce vehicles based on a ‘next-generation’ electric vehicle architecture. It has also revealed a $2bn (circa £1.6bn) investment plan for its Cologne site, which will start producing electric vehicles next year. By 2026, Ford plans to sell 600,000 electric vehicles each year in Europe.

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said: “We are committed to building a vibrant, sustainable business in Europe as part of our Ford+ plan, and that requires focus and making tough choices.

“The European auto industry is extremely competitive, and to thrive and grow we can never settle for less than unbelievably great products, a delightful customer experience, ultra-lean operations and a talented and motivated team.”

Ford reiterated ‘its commitment to Germany’ today, despite the uncertain future of the Saarlouis plant. It has also renewed its commitment to having Germany as the headquarters of its European business, as well as the site of its first domestic European vehicle production.

Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe and chief transformation and quality officer at Ford Motor Company, said: “Ford is investing heavily in electric vehicle manufacturing operations in Germany, and we are committed to the country as our headquarters location in Europe.

“We look forward to progressing this work with our partners in Germany and across the whole region. To secure new products in Europe we need winning product designs, outstanding technology and engineering, optimized sourcing and an evolution of our industrial operations to ensure they are fully oriented to an electrified world.”

