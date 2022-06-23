Polestar 5 gets bespoke 872bhp electric powertrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar 5 gets bespoke 872bhp electric powertrain

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 10.22am
(Polestar)
Polestar has announced further details about its upcoming ‘5’ model, which is making its debut in prototype form today (June 23) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Swedish EV manufacturer is quickly expanding its line-up of electric models, with the ‘5’ set to act as its flagship. Polestar has now announced further details about the electric four-door GT car, including that it will feature a bespoke powertrain that’s not shared with sister brand Volvo.

(Polestar)

Featuring two electric motors, Polestar says it’s aiming for the powertrain to develop a huge 872bhp and 900Nm of torque. Though no performance details have been announced, this is likely to allow a 0-60mph time of under three seconds. Polestar has also said it will feature an 800-volt architecture, though no range of rapid charging times have been announced.

Previewed by the Polestar Precept concept car, this new model gets a sleek, elongated design with bold headlights visible through the heavy camouflage of this development prototype car. Engineering teams in both the UK and Sweden are also working on the car, which is due to launch in 2024, and follows on from the Polestar 3 ands 4 SUVs.

Jörg Brandscheid, Polestar’s chief technical officer and head of research and development, said: “The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.”

The Polestar 5 prototype will be running up the famous Goodwood hillclimb twice a day as part of this weekend’s Festival of Speed, running from today (June 23) until Sunday, June 26.

