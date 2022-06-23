Nissan to provide Formula E powertrains to McLaren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nissan to provide Formula E powertrains to McLaren

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 10.56am
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan will provide electric Formula E powertrains to McLaren Racing as part of a new technical collaboration announced today.

The Japanese carmaker will continue to race in the series with its own factory team, but it’ll also supply its Formula E ‘Gen3’ EV powertrains to McLaren Racing as the firm confirms its entry into season nine of the electric racing series, taking place in 2022-23.

Despite the two firms competing separately in the sport, a statement from them both says they will ‘work closely together’ as they participate in ‘one of the most challenging and technically advanced racing series in the world’. The announcement follows Nissan’s acquisition of the e-Dams Formula E team.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “As we are shaping the team for its first season as McLaren in Formula E, we are naturally seeking the best partnerships and opportunities on every front – with the technical aspect being one of the key areas.

“Nissan has proved its knowledge, craft and commitment over the past four seasons in Formula E, and heading into the ‘Gen3’ era, we have full confidence that the collaboration will bring both parties much success. This will be a true partnership that will drive both the team’s performance and the development of the Nissan Formula E powertrain technology.”

Nissan debuted in series five (2018/19) of Formula E and had committed to the ‘Gen3’ era, which will take place through to the end of season 12 (2025/26).

(Nissan)

Other manufacturers already confirmed for the ‘Gen3’ era of Formula E include DS, Jaguar, Maserati and Porsche, with the sport seen as a good way to tie in with the increased push to electrification of their road-going models.

