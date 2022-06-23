Nissan to provide Formula E powertrains to McLaren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nissan will provide electric Formula E powertrains to McLaren Racing as part of a new technical collaboration announced today.

The Japanese carmaker will continue to race in the series with its own factory team, but it’ll also supply its Formula E ‘Gen3’ EV powertrains to McLaren Racing as the firm confirms its entry into season nine of the electric racing series, taking place in 2022-23.

Despite the two firms competing separately in the sport, a statement from them both says they will ‘work closely together’ as they participate in ‘one of the most challenging and technically advanced racing series in the world’. The announcement follows Nissan’s acquisition of the e-Dams Formula E team.

McLaren Formula E Team 🤝🔋 @Nissan @NISMO. From the 2022/23 @FIAFormulaE season, our Gen 3 powertrains will be powered by Nissan. More here. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 23, 2022

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “As we are shaping the team for its first season as McLaren in Formula E, we are naturally seeking the best partnerships and opportunities on every front – with the technical aspect being one of the key areas.

“Nissan has proved its knowledge, craft and commitment over the past four seasons in Formula E, and heading into the ‘Gen3’ era, we have full confidence that the collaboration will bring both parties much success. This will be a true partnership that will drive both the team’s performance and the development of the Nissan Formula E powertrain technology.”

Nissan debuted in series five (2018/19) of Formula E and had committed to the ‘Gen3’ era, which will take place through to the end of season 12 (2025/26).

(Nissan)

Other manufacturers already confirmed for the ‘Gen3’ era of Formula E include DS, Jaguar, Maserati and Porsche, with the sport seen as a good way to tie in with the increased push to electrification of their road-going models.