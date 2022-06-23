This is a 1973bhp electric Ford Transit that can do 0-60mph in under two seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This is a 1973bhp electric Ford Transit that can do 0-60mph in under two seconds

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 2.46pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford is pushing the capabilities of its EVs and commercial vehicles with the reveal of its new Electric SuperVan.

The fourth iteration of Ford’s Transit-based SuperVan, this Electric model is without doubt its wildest yet, with its four-motor powertrain developing a monstrous 1973bhp – more than electric hypercars like the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista. That enables it to reach 0-60mph in under two seconds.

Previous SuperVans have used engines derived from the Ford GT40 racing car, a Cosworth Formula 1 engine and also the V6 engine from the Jaguar XJ220 – a model that was, for a time, the quickest road car in the world.

(Ford)

Though including some components from the recently unveiled Ford E-Transit Custom, the SuperVan uses a purpose-built track-ready chassis, yet inside still uses the large portrait touchscreen that will be fitted to roadgoing examples of the electric van. Selectable driving modes and regenerative braking also feature too.

Developed in secret by Ford Performance and electrified rally specialists STARD in Austria, it gets a wild, aerodynamic bodykit like previous SuperVans, and is a true track-ready special, despite its van basis. Yet, the Electric SuperVan still has a decent load space behind the driver and a side door for easier access into the rear.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsport, said: “We’re bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000PS of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom.

“But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimise its performance, just like on a top-level racing car.”

Revealed today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it will be tackling the legendary 1.16-mile hillclimb with Le Mans racer and electric record-setter Romain Dumas at the wheel. Dumas holds the record for the quickest time up the strip of tarmac; set in 2019 when he was behind the wheel of the electric Volkswagen ID.R race car.

