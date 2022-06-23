Genesis Electrified GV70 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Genesis Electrified GV70 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 3.46pm
(Genesis)
(Genesis)

Genesis has unveiled the Electrified GV70 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as the SUV goes on show in Europe for the first time.

The third EV to come from new premium brand Genesis – which is owned by the Hyundai Motor Group – the Electrified GV70 uses a powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that’s capable of producing up to 482bhp, which can result in a 0-60mph of four seconds when put in ‘Boost’ mode.

Providing a range of up to 310 miles, the GV70 also comes with 350kW rapid charging capability, meaning a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 18 minutes.

(Genesis)

It’s also the first electric Genesis to come with a feature called ‘e-Terrain’, which is said to ‘make driving more stable, giving confidence whatever the road conditions’.

Though looking similar to the standard GV70, which is available already with petrol and diesel engines, this EV stands out with its intricate pattern on the grille and revised bumpers.

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to unveil Electrified GV70 for the very first time in Europe at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed. Featuring our cutting edge electrical architecture and focus on luxurious sustainability, it represents another big step in our commitment to deliver an all-electric line-up of vehicles by 2025.

“As with our other SUV models, it retains exceptional versatility and usability, as well as unrivalled comfort and driving pleasure. As the third new electric car from Genesis to be launched in Europe in under a year, Electrified GV70 is further evidence of the brand’s bold ambitions for the region.”

The Electrified GV70 will join the Electrified G80 saloon and GV60 SUV in going up the famous Goodwood hillclimb at this weekend’s Festival of Speed, running from today (June 23) until Sunday.

