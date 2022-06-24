Singer presents trio of new restorations at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Singer presents trio of new restorations at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 9.19am
The Turbo Study celebrates one of Porsche’s most iconic models
The Turbo Study celebrates one of Porsche’s most iconic models

American restoration firm Singer has presented three new projects at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Designed to celebrate the ‘era-defining’ 930 Turbo from 1975, the Turbo Study has been created with close influence from its new owner. As a result, it has been made to incorporate a range of uses, including being able to deliver ‘everyday performance’.

It features a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 503bhp, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. Underneath, it incorporates ‘touring optimised’ suspension and a full carbon-ceramic braking system, while the bodywork – finished in Wolf Blue – is crafted from carbon fibre. Inside, there’s a sand-coloured interior with wood accents.

Singer Sebring Commission
The Sebring Commission celebrates Porsche’s motorsport victory

Debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, the Turbo Study has been showcased for the first time alongside another new Singer model, the Sebring Commission.

The fruits of a Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) by Singer, the car harks back to the 718 RS 60 Spyder, which was used for Porsche’s first overall victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1960.

Singer Indy Commission
The Indy Commission features bronze badges

Produced at Singer’s UK site in Oxfordshire, the Sebring Commission uses a 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six that has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. It develops just shy of 500bhp, while a magnesium gearbox and Brembo ceramic brakes help to keep the car’s weight down.

Finally, there’s the Indy Commission, which has been restored to the specification of four-time IndyCar series champion Dario Franchitti. Powered by a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated and air-cooled flat six, it debuts with a black ceramic exhaust finish, forged aluminium wheels and a full carbon fibre bodywork in ‘Dixon Bronze’ with brass badging.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier