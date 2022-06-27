Bentley reveals latest continuation series for Speed Six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bentley reveals latest continuation series for Speed Six

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 9.45am
The Bentley Speed Six is the latest in a continuation series
Bentley has announced that it will be undertaking another Continuation Series for one of its most iconic cars – the Speed Six.

Following on from the 12-car Blower Continuation Series, this latest project will see 12 new Speed Six models created, with each one acting as identical recreations of the cars that won Le Mans in 1929 and 1930.

Bentley Speed Six
The car is built with recreation parts

Priced from £1.5m each, the Speed Six uses a six-and-a-half litre straight-six engine with 200bhp, enabling a top speed of 125mph. Hand-crafted by Bentley’s Mulliner division, the recreation will use a variety of parts sourced from ‘heritage specialists’ across the UK, with many components created in the same way as they were in the 1920s.

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: “After incredible levels of skill were acquired by the Mulliner team through the development of the Blower Continuation Series, and with the success of the cars with their customers, a chance to honour the Speed Six is a fantastic next step.

Bentley Speed Six
Each car costs from £1.5m

“It’s vital that we protect, preserve and develop not just this important part of our heritage, but also the knowledge we’ve gained through working with these classic Bentleys.”

The process started with a complete 3D computer-aided design (CAD) model of the car, using both original blueprints and ‘detailed analysis’ of original cars. The first new Speed Six will be built in the second half of this year, becoming the engineering test and development car in the process. This car – called Speed Six Car Zero – will be kept by Bentley and join the Blower Car Zero in its fleet.

