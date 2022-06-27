New DS 7 arrives with revised look and plug-in hybrid power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New DS 7 arrives with revised look and plug-in hybrid power

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.57pm
The new DS 7 has arrived with a fresh design
The new DS 7 has arrived with a fresh design

The new DS 7 will bring ‘unparalleled comfort’ when it arrives in the UK this September, the French brand has said.

The original DS 7 was the first car to come from the firm after it became a standalone outfit separate from Citroen and marked its entrance into the heavily contested SUV segment back in 2017. Now, it has been redesigned with a series of ‘new developments’ that aim to help it stay current in what is a very hard-fought market.

DS 7
The cabin is centred around a large central screen

Design-wise, the new DS 7 does play quite close to the look of the original, though the front end has been designed with a revised light arrangement. These lights are slimmer, too, while the LED rear lights have also been streamlined. New Pixel LED Vision lights bring greater nighttime illumination than before, while a new DS Light Veil system incorporates a daytime running light and four vertical sections made up of 33 LEDs.

All cars get 19-inch wheels as standard, though a larger 20-inch version is also available.

Inside, there are two new Nappa leather colour options – Basalt Black and Pearl Grey – while Performance Line cars get a variety of Alcantara-clad elements for a sportier feel. A new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment is where you’ll access navigation and media functions, while a second 12-inch display ahead of the driver relays back all key information.

DS has also equipped the DS 7 with a series of technologies, including active scan suspension that uses a camera to ‘see’ ahead of the car and adjust the ride according to any imperfections in the road that might be in front. A night vision system uses an infrared camera to sweep ahead of the car in the dark and can detect cyclists, pedestrians and animals at distances of up to 100 metres.

The new DS 7 will be available with a variety of powertrains, including three plug-in hybrids offering outputs of 222bhp, 296bhp and 355bhp. The latter two outputs also bring four-wheel drive, too, combining a petrol engine with electric motors placed on each axle. A 14.4kWh battery means that the DS 7 can run for up to 40 miles on electric-only power, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier