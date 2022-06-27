New DS 7 arrives with revised look and plug-in hybrid power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new DS 7 will bring ‘unparalleled comfort’ when it arrives in the UK this September, the French brand has said.

The original DS 7 was the first car to come from the firm after it became a standalone outfit separate from Citroen and marked its entrance into the heavily contested SUV segment back in 2017. Now, it has been redesigned with a series of ‘new developments’ that aim to help it stay current in what is a very hard-fought market.

The cabin is centred around a large central screen

Design-wise, the new DS 7 does play quite close to the look of the original, though the front end has been designed with a revised light arrangement. These lights are slimmer, too, while the LED rear lights have also been streamlined. New Pixel LED Vision lights bring greater nighttime illumination than before, while a new DS Light Veil system incorporates a daytime running light and four vertical sections made up of 33 LEDs.

All cars get 19-inch wheels as standard, though a larger 20-inch version is also available.

The next journey continues to illustrate excellence.Its beauty is not knowing where you will go, but what drives you forward. New DS 7Refinement is a journey.#DSautomobiles #NewDS7 pic.twitter.com/sEf0gvxvgE — DS Automobiles (@DS_Official) June 27, 2022

Inside, there are two new Nappa leather colour options – Basalt Black and Pearl Grey – while Performance Line cars get a variety of Alcantara-clad elements for a sportier feel. A new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment is where you’ll access navigation and media functions, while a second 12-inch display ahead of the driver relays back all key information.

DS has also equipped the DS 7 with a series of technologies, including active scan suspension that uses a camera to ‘see’ ahead of the car and adjust the ride according to any imperfections in the road that might be in front. A night vision system uses an infrared camera to sweep ahead of the car in the dark and can detect cyclists, pedestrians and animals at distances of up to 100 metres.

The new DS 7 will be available with a variety of powertrains, including three plug-in hybrids offering outputs of 222bhp, 296bhp and 355bhp. The latter two outputs also bring four-wheel drive, too, combining a petrol engine with electric motors placed on each axle. A 14.4kWh battery means that the DS 7 can run for up to 40 miles on electric-only power, too.