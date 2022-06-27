Volkswagen’s ID.Aero is a 385-mile flagship EV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has added to its ID. range of electric vehicles with a new flagship.

Previewed in concept car form, the production version of the ID.Aero is set to arrive in Europe next year. Measuring five metres long and showcasing an aerodynamically efficient exterior design, the ID.Aero features a 77kWh battery which enables an electric range of 385 miles. It’s based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which also underpins some of its current electric vehicles like the ID.3 and ID.4.

A full width light section features at the rear

Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: “With the ID. Aero show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior.

“With our Accelerate strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. ”

The 22-inch wheels on all four corners have been designed in the style of the turbine and sit flush within the wheel arches to help aid aerodynamic efficiency. Plus, the traditional door handles have been ditched in favour of touch-activated surfaces. The whole car is finished in a ‘Polar Light Blue Metallic’ colour, which displays a ‘golden shimmer’ when in certain lights.

The front end of the car has a similar design to that of the current-generation Golf, with slim headlights joined together by a single, narrow daytime running light.