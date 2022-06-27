Volkswagen’s ID.Aero is a 385-mile flagship EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s ID.Aero is a 385-mile flagship EV

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 4.25pm
The ID.Aero has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency
Volkswagen has added to its ID. range of electric vehicles with a new flagship.

Previewed in concept car form, the production version of the ID.Aero is set to arrive in Europe next year. Measuring five metres long and showcasing an aerodynamically efficient exterior design, the ID.Aero features a 77kWh battery which enables an electric range of 385 miles. It’s based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which also underpins some of its current electric vehicles like the ID.3 and ID.4.

Volkswagen ID.Aero
A full width light section features at the rear

Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: “With the ID. Aero show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior.

“With our Accelerate strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. ”

The 22-inch wheels on all four corners have been designed in the style of the turbine and sit flush within the wheel arches to help aid aerodynamic efficiency. Plus, the traditional door handles have been ditched in favour of touch-activated surfaces. The whole car is finished in a ‘Polar Light Blue Metallic’ colour, which displays a ‘golden shimmer’ when in certain lights.

The front end of the car has a similar design to that of the current-generation Golf, with slim headlights joined together by a single, narrow daytime running light.

