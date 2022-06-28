The car companies offering subscription services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The car companies offering subscription services

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 10.45am
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Car subscription services have really grown in popularity in recent years. Offering a slightly different method of ownership to conventional leasing or finance, they allow buyers to tie all aspects of ownership into one monthly subscription cost.

It could be a great option if you like to make sure that you’ve got all aspects of driving covered, with factors such as servicing taken into account via one monthly payment.

Here, we’re going to take a look at the manufacturers that currently offer a subscription service. Though there aren’t too many, these brands do give access to a wide number of vehicles and options.

But how do they work?

A car subscription allows you to access a car without actually ‘owning’ it. That might sound a little similar to leasing or regular finance, but it’s somewhat different.

That’s because a subscription service bundles other expenditures related to driving a car – such as insurance and tax – into one monthly payment. It’s similar, in a sense, to a phone contract.

Which manufacturers offer a subscription service?

Jaguar Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV
(Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivotal subscription service allows you to get behind the wheel of one of the firm’s cars for a monthly fee. Everything is tied up into that monthly payment, including insurance, tax and servicing too. Plus, if after three months your circumstances change, you can pause your subscription and return to it at a later date.

Jaguar Land Rover will also replace your vehicle for a new one every six months. Prices start from £850 a month for the firm’s Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Evoque models.

Volvo

Volvo XC40
(Volvo)

Volvo was one of the first big-hitters to come out with a subscription service. Called Care by Volvo, it offers a very flexible form of service that allows you cancel your subscription with three months notice. Or, you can pay a lower monthly firm over a 36-month term.

Prices start from £559 a month for the firm’s XC40 SUV, with wear-and-tear cover – including tyres – also bundled into the monthly subscription.

Genesis

Genesis G70
(Genesis)

A relative newcomer to the motoring scene, Genesis has been breaking new ground by launching with a variety of new methods. Its subscription service – called Genesis Flexibility – includes scheduled servicing and roadside assistance, as well as a dedicated Genesis personal assistant.

Prices start from £599 per month for the firm’s G70 saloon, with an example agreement duration of 18 months.

Hyundai

Hyundai i10
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Mocean service includes a whole variety of included benefits, such as comprehensive insurance, servicing and breakdown cover, while road tax is in there too. You simply order your car online, it’s delivered to your door and you’re away.

In contrast to a PCP agreement, Mocean allows you to swap cars every six months, while there’s no deposit required either. Prices start from £307 per month for Hyundai’s i10 city car.

