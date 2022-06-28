The car companies offering subscription services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car subscription services have really grown in popularity in recent years. Offering a slightly different method of ownership to conventional leasing or finance, they allow buyers to tie all aspects of ownership into one monthly subscription cost.

It could be a great option if you like to make sure that you’ve got all aspects of driving covered, with factors such as servicing taken into account via one monthly payment.

Here, we’re going to take a look at the manufacturers that currently offer a subscription service. Though there aren’t too many, these brands do give access to a wide number of vehicles and options.

But how do they work?

A car subscription allows you to access a car without actually ‘owning’ it. That might sound a little similar to leasing or regular finance, but it’s somewhat different.

That’s because a subscription service bundles other expenditures related to driving a car – such as insurance and tax – into one monthly payment. It’s similar, in a sense, to a phone contract.

Which manufacturers offer a subscription service?

Jaguar Land Rover

(Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivotal subscription service allows you to get behind the wheel of one of the firm’s cars for a monthly fee. Everything is tied up into that monthly payment, including insurance, tax and servicing too. Plus, if after three months your circumstances change, you can pause your subscription and return to it at a later date.

Jaguar Land Rover will also replace your vehicle for a new one every six months. Prices start from £850 a month for the firm’s Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Evoque models.

Volvo

(Volvo)

Volvo was one of the first big-hitters to come out with a subscription service. Called Care by Volvo, it offers a very flexible form of service that allows you cancel your subscription with three months notice. Or, you can pay a lower monthly firm over a 36-month term.

Prices start from £559 a month for the firm’s XC40 SUV, with wear-and-tear cover – including tyres – also bundled into the monthly subscription.

Genesis

(Genesis)

A relative newcomer to the motoring scene, Genesis has been breaking new ground by launching with a variety of new methods. Its subscription service – called Genesis Flexibility – includes scheduled servicing and roadside assistance, as well as a dedicated Genesis personal assistant.

Prices start from £599 per month for the firm’s G70 saloon, with an example agreement duration of 18 months.

Hyundai

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Mocean service includes a whole variety of included benefits, such as comprehensive insurance, servicing and breakdown cover, while road tax is in there too. You simply order your car online, it’s delivered to your door and you’re away.

In contrast to a PCP agreement, Mocean allows you to swap cars every six months, while there’s no deposit required either. Prices start from £307 per month for Hyundai’s i10 city car.