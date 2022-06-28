New hybrid Honda Civic to start from £29,595

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New hybrid Honda Civic to start from £29,595

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 11.27am
The Civic has consistently been one of the go-to Honda models

Honda has announced pricing for its new 11th generation Civic, which will be hitting the roads later in the year.

Launched to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Civic, this new version of Civic completes Honda’s full range electrification, as it will purely be offered with a new 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain producing 181bhp and 315Nm of torque.

That allows the Civic to hit 60mph in 7.9 seconds, while the most efficient models are capable of returning a claimed 60mpg, with CO2 emissions of just 108g/km.

Honda Civic
High-end materials are used throughout

Kicking off the line-up is the Elegance model, which starts from £29,595, and comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a reversing camera and new nine-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. Honda’s ‘Sensing’ safety system is also included, bringing features like traffic jam assist, which combines lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control.

Next up is the Sport, which gains black 18-inch alloy wheels and various gloss black styling elements to give it a more aggressive look. It also features LED front fog lights and part leather seats, with prices starting from £30,595.

At the top of the range is the Advance grade, which starts from £32,995, and gains equipment such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 10.2-inch digital dial display.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “The launch of the all-new Civic marks an important milestone for the brand, celebrating the iconic model with the best iteration yet.

“It has once again set the benchmark in practicality, efficiency, performance and safety, tailored to modern customer demands across Europe.”

The new Honda Civic will be available to order in July, with first deliveries starting in October 2022.

