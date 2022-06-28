Yamaha Motor aims for carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yamaha Motor aims for carbon neutrality at its factories by 2035

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.17pm
Yamaha has revised its carbon neutrality plans, announcing that it has a goal for its factories to be carbon neutral by 2035.

It represents a 15-year jump on the firm’s original target that was announced as part of Yamaha Motor Group’s Environmental Plan 2050 back in July 2021. In order to achieve this goal, the firm has said that it will ‘push incentives centred on minimising its energy use’, while also ‘relying on cleaner energy’.

Yamaha predicts that by implementing these changes by 2035, there will be a 92 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions – compared with 2010’s levels – from domestic and international Yamaha factories. The remaining CO2 emissions will then be offset by ‘internationally recognised methods’ to achieve full carbon neutrality.

The firm ‘meticulously’ implements automatic shutdowns for its factory equipment with the aim of zero standby times and fixed energy consumption. In addition, it will install new equipment ‘of minimal size with minimal energy requirements’ that can still produce on the scale required by Yamaha.

In its home Japan, Yamaha will also be switching to zero-carbon hydroelectric power for all facilities and worksites under its HQ’s jurisdiction by July 2022. It will then switch to carbon-free power at other domestic and international group sites, with the aim of a complete switch to carbon-free electricity by 2030.

Plus, solar panels will continue to be installed at sites to help generate green energy, while electric versions of industrial furnaces will be implemented to help move away from fossil fuels.

