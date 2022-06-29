Need a practical car? These are some of the best around today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Need a practical car? These are some of the best around today

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 8.45am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Sometimes practicality is all you need from a car. If you’ve got a family to take along with you, a dog that needs to travel or plenty of goods that need carrying – and everything in between – then a spacious and versatile car can make all the difference.

Fortunately, to contrast the plentiful stream of hypercars and uber-quick performance vehicles, there is a good number of cars that have practicality at their core. Let’s check them out.

Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger is based on the Renault Group’s CMF-B platform. (Dacia)

Dacia has a really strong reputation for building practicality-focused cars and nowhere is this more evident than with the new Jogger. It’s an MPV-style car with seven seats inside, the rearmost of which can be removed to turn the Jogger into a proper load-lugger.

It’s competitively priced, too, and has a no-frills interior that will put up with daily life.

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen Multivan
(VW)

Volkswagen’s new Multivan is arguably one of the most eye-catching cars on this list, with its split-colour design really helping it to stand out from the crowd. But there’s more on offer here than just a jazzy paint scheme, as the Multinvan’s people-carrier abilities make it a really good option for a variety of people.

Plus, it’s available with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain which only boosts its appeal.

Skoda Octavia Estate

Skoda Octavia vRS
Great body control means the vRS corners well

Skoda’s estate cars have historically hit the nail on the head where practicality is concerned and that’s definitely the case with the new Octavia Estate. Despite being a reasonably compact estate car, it offers far more boot space than the competition, with its 640 litres of seats-up space making it truly adept at carrying.

It’s available with a variety of engines, too, including a punchy 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the range-topping vRS.

Citroen e-Berlingo

Citroen e-Berlingo
(Citroen)

The Berlingo name is one you’ll usually associate with practicality and it feels as though that legacy has been transferred onto the new fully electric version. Badged e-Berlingo, it’s just as spacious as the petrol version but has the added benefit for zero-emissions running.

Plus, if you get the long-wheelbase XL version, you could access a full 3,500-litre boot with the seats in the back folded flat, meaning it can be transformed into a mini-van.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz
(Honda)

You might not expect a compact car to offer that much in the way of space, but the Honda Jazz is one such car. It’s got a really cleverly packaged interior, with ‘Magic Seats’ that not only fold down but up, meaning that you can store taller items that you’d usually not expect to be able to fit in a car of this size.

With a hybrid engine, it’s also very economical to run as well as spacious inside.

Mercedes T-Class

Mercedes T-Class
Die neue Mercedes-Benz T-Klasse – Exterieur, limonitgelb metallicThe new Mercedes-Benz T-Class – Exterior, limonite yellow metallic

The new Mercedes T-Class arrives as the firm’s most compact commercial vehicle, bringing some added premium feel to the MPV segment. Sitting atop the same platform as Volkswagen’s Caddy, the T-Class has an upmarket interior and a healthy amount of space to go with it.

Though not fully on sale yet, the T-Class is expected to arrive in showrooms later this year.

