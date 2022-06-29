Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives with streamlined design and sleek interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives with streamlined design and sleek interior

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 9.29am
The Ioniq 6 has been designed to be as aerodynamic as possible
Hyundai has revealed the latest car to sit within its newly created Ioniq EV brand.

Called the Ioniq 6, it follows on from the successful Ioniq 5 and draws inspiration from Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept.

It retains much of the concept car’s sleek, aerodynamic appearance, too, with clean lines and a stripped-back front-end design. Billed as an ‘electrified streamliner’ by Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 has a low drag co-efficient thanks to its low nose, wheel gap reducers and active air flaps at the front. At the rear is a small spoiler, which features a ‘boat-tail’ design.

The rear of the car incorporates a small spoiler

The Ioniq 6 also utilises Hyundai’s Parametric Pixels light technology, dotted around various areas including the headlights, rear lights and air vent accents.

Because the Ioniq 6 sits atop Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that has been designed specifically for electric vehicles, it can offer plenty of interior space as well as a completely flat floor. There is also a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the middle of the dashboard, sitting alongside a secondary 12-inch driver display.

A number of eco-friendly materials have been used across the Ioniq 6, including upholstery made from recycled PET fabric for the seats, bio paint derived from vegetable oils for the doors and recycled fishing net carpet.

Hyundai hasn’t given any details about the Ioniq 6’s powertrain just yet, but it’s likely to follow in the same vein as the Ioniq 5. A 72.6kWh battery in Long Range cars would allow for around 315 miles to be travelled between charges. Hyundai has stated that the Ioniq 6’s full premiere will take place in July, with full details revealed at that time.

