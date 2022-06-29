Car insurance rises by £100 for most popular models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car insurance rises by £100 for most popular models

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 11.57am
Vehicles queue on the M25 motorway near Egham, Surrey, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.
The average cost of insurance for ten of the most popular car models in the UK has increased by £100 year-on-year, according to new research.

Data from comparison site comparethemarket has found that drivers of one of the most popular cars typically paid £675 for their car insurance between March and May this year – up from £575 during the same period in 2021.

The research shows that the most popular car to insure between the March and May period in 2022 was the Ford Fiesta Zetec, which now has an annual premium of £785 – £129 more than the during the same period in 2021.

The Mini Cooper and Fiat 500 Lounge are the second and third most popular cars respectively, bringing respective annual premiums of £617 and £521. These compare with 2021 premiums of £530 and £464 respectively.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “Car insurance is usually one of the most expensive running costs for drivers, so the increase in premiums will be unwelcome, particularly in the current climate when household finances are being squeezed significantly. Insurers use many factors to calculate car insurance premiums, based on the individual and their driving, as well as the make and model of the vehicle.

“Normally, the bigger the engine your car has, the higher the insurance premium. Alarms, immobilisers, or other built-in security features can bring down the cost of insurance by making a car more difficult to steal.”

Drivers looking to lower the running costs could see the benefit of switching to a car that is cheaper to insure. For instance, motorists could save an average of £361 per year on their premiums by opting for a Fiat 500 Lounge instead of a Vauxhall Corsa SXi.

