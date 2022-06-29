Citroen’s new e-C4 X is a four-door fastback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Citroen’s new e-C4 X is a four-door fastback

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 1.43pm
The e-C4 X will only be available with an electric powertrain in the UK
Citroen has unveiled a new fastback version of its e-C4 – the e-C4 X.

Billed as a ‘four-door fastback’, the e-C4-X will only be available as a fully electric vehicle in the UK, with a 100kW motor delivering a 0-60mph time of just under 9.5 seconds, while a 50kWh battery should return up to 223 miles of range.

The front-end design of the car is very similar to that of the regular e-C4, but it’s around the back where the bulk of the changes are visible. A new, swooping fastback design has been applied, while the C4-X now measures 240mm longer than the standard C4. This allows it to slot in between the regular C4 hatchback and the larger C5 X in the range.

The e-C4 X has a noticeably different design at the rear

Plus, with 510 litres of boot space, the e-C4 X provides 130 litres more luggage room than you’ll find in the standard C4.

The e-C4 X also benefits from a new MyCitroen Drive Plus system – first showcased on the C5 X – which brings a 10-inch high-definition screen. There is also a speech recognition function that gives access to a digital assistant. This can respond to commands relating to certain systems, such as the climate control settings and media functions.

Comfort – as with any Citroen – has been kept as a priority in the e-C4 X, which is why it also uses the firm’s Advanced Comfort seats that feature an extra 15mm of special memory foam for more support. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension is also equipped to help deliver a comfortable ride.

Citroen has also worked to give a good amount of space for those sitting in the rear, with 198mm of second-row knee room available. The firm also states that three people can comfortably sit side-by-side in the rear of the e-C4 X.

The new e-C4 X will go on sale ‘in early 2023’, according to Citroen, with prices and further specifications announced closer to that time.

