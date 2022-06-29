Councils and Transport for London stung over £1m in emission and penalty charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Councils and Transport for London stung over £1m in emission and penalty charges

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 4.56pm
EMBARGOED TO 0600 FRIDAY MAY 20 File photo dated 06/04/19 of an information sign at Tower Hill in central London.
Transport for London (TfL) and some of the 32 councils in the capital have been charged an estimated £1.17 million since 2017, according to a new study.

The freedom of information request submitted by carwow also found that Birmingham City Council has been charged £77,768 in fees and fines due to non-compliant council vehicles driving into the city’s Clean Air Zone since it was established in June 2021.

Birmingham City Council said that it is “investing in a cleaner fleet so all vehicles operated by the council meet the emission standards of the Clean Air Zone”.

A total of £1,250,453.92 in estimated fines was found by the investigation. Carwow asked authorities in the country’s two largest cities how many times since 2017 their vehicles had incurred charges and penalties from entering London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ), as well as any other notices of any kind such as bus lane or parking fines. Penalties for driving in low-traffic neighbourhoods were also included.

TfL administers the ULEZ and though it had stated that its vehicles were registered to ‘AutoPay’ the charges, it had incurred 1,311 instances of non-compliant vehicles entering the zone since it was introduced, collecting £16,387.50 in fines as a result. The majority of these were in 2019 when the zone was first introduced. TfL has stated that the only non-compliant vehicle that now enters the zone regularly is used by the London Transport Museum to move stock.

London’s councils didn’t fare any better and incurred higher charges. The Royal Borough of Greenwich, for instance, was charged £32,000 by TfL for the 2,584 non-compliant journeys undertaken into the ULEZ between October 2021 (when the zone was expanded to include Greenwich) and April 2022. The council stated that supply chain issues had made it difficult to acquire ULEZ-compliant vehicles.

Ealing council, meanwhile, had conducted 1,635 non-compliant trips, racking up £20,437.50 in fines in the process. Some councils, including Wandsworth and Hackney, said that all of their vehicles were ULEZ compliant, however.

In Birmingham, the Clean Air Zone brings a £120 penalty – reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days – to drivers. The city’s council stated that non-compliant council vehicles made 3,586 trips into the CAZ since June 2021, resulting in a bill of at least £28,688, and up to £179,300 depending on the type of vehicle.

Many other penalty notices were incurred, with Islington Council stating that it has received 2,117 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) from 2017 to mid-2022, the highest figure of any council that responded to the request and one that equated to £215,172 in charges. Islington council told Carwow that its vehicles are subject to “the same restrictions as vehicles belonging to members of the public” and that it works “to ensure that staff driving council vehicles are familiar with the relevant traffic and parking restrictions, and to ensure that these are adhered to.”

Transport for London said that it is “committed to reducing road danger and disruption in London”, and as such its vehicles are not exempt from road rules. The organisation said: “Any TfL employee who receives a PCN while working is reminded of our expectation that TfL employees must comply with all laws at all times, including abiding by the rules of the road.”

