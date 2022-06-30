UK car production rises for first time in almost a year but figures still behind pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car production rises for first time in almost a year but figures still behind pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 10.29am
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.
More than 62,000 vehicles were produced in the UK in May, representing the first month of growth for almost a year.

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) today (Jun 30) showcase a rise of 13.3 per cent, with 62,284 cars rolling off the production lines.

However, the SMMT has highlighted that the figures ‘must be viewed in context against May 2021’ which was still dealing with pandemic-related closures and delays. Output remains 46.3 per cent behind the same month in pre-pandemic 2019, with a number of issues including supply chain disruption and increasing economic uncertainty cited by the SMMT.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “May’s return to growth for UK car output is hugely welcome after 10 months of decline, indicating the sector’s fundamental resilience. Any recovery, however, will be gradual as supply chain deliveries remain erratic, business costs volatile and geopolitical instability still very real.”

Production for both overseas and domestic markets increased during the month by 8.9 and 39.5 per cent respectively, while exports accounted for 82.1 per cent of all new cars built with close to six in ten of them heading to the EU. Shipments to the US, meanwhile, fell by 35.4 per cent.

There was, however, an increase in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). EV production rose by 108.3 per cent during the month, while one-in-five of all the cars built during May were alternatively fuelled.

In the year to date, overall output has fallen by more than a fifth, with supply chain constraints continuing to hamper attempts at growth. Up to this point, 330,185 units have been produced, representing a shortfall of 99,641.

Hawes added: “With the industry racing to decarbonise, we need to safeguard manufacturing competitiveness, drive investment and develop the skill base. Government and industry have a role to play in this transformation and collaboration will be essential if the UK is to remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.”

