Lexus updates ES saloon with new infotainment and extra connectivity

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 11.29am
The ES has gained a range of new updates
Lexus has introduced a range of upgrades for its mid-size ES saloon.

First introduced in 2018, the ES has now gained an updated infotainment system and a range of enhanced connected services.

Cloud-based navigation has also been included on the updated ES, which gives access to real-time traffic and road information for better avoidance of delays and stoppages. Plus, it can be used to relay local fuel prices and parking availability.

Lexus ES
There are more connectivity functions and a new virtual assistant

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto have been added to the ES, too, while the whole multimedia system has been made quicker so that it responds more promptly to directions. Also installed is a new on-board assistant. Accessed by saying ‘Hey Lexus’, it can be used to control a variety of functions such as phone, audio and climate controls. For instance, the driver could say ‘I’m cold’ and the car would automatically increase the cabin temperature.

An upgraded data communications module (DCM) gives the vehicle the ability to communicate with mobile networks and the internet which, in the process, gives access to e-Care – a diagnostic service that gives advice to drivers in the event of a mechanical issue. This facility also allows drivers to access their car remotely via the Lexus Link smartphone app. Via this function, drivers can unlock or lock their vehicle or even pre-set the air conditioning.

Lexus ES
The ES was first introduced in 2018

The centre console of the ES has been redesigned, integrating two cup holders and USB-A and USB-C charging ports. A wireless charging tray has also been relocated from inside to outside the console box.

Lexus says that the upgraded ES will enter production this August, with first customer deliveries expected from October.

