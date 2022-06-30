Gordon Murray Group targets EV expansion with new technology division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Gordon Murray Group targets EV expansion with new technology division

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 12.13pm
(GMA)
(GMA)

Gordon Murray Group has established a new technology-focused division that will concentrate on the development of electric vehicles for third-party global clients.

The Group will now be split into two departments – Gordon Murray Technology and Gordon Murray Automotive – with the former there to aid global companies in the creation, design and manufacture of electric vehicles. It is already in the process of developing two electric SUVs for a ‘major car manufacturer’.

Gordon Murray Group
Gordon Murray Group’s new HQ will be in Surrey

Known for its T.50 supercar and headed up by Gordon Murray – who famously designed the McLaren F1 – the firm will take up its headquarters at a £50m site in Windlesham, Surrey. Development has already started and is expected to be finished by 2024. The company has also opened a new facility in Warwick, West Midlands, and is looking at other sites in the US.

Gordon Murray, executive chairman of the Gordon Murray Group, said: “The company is growing from strength to strength and we have had unprecedented expansion since 2020. This announcement and the streamlining of our business is testament to that, as we are intent on continuing and amplifying that success with further growth.]

Gordon Murray T.50
All examples of the T.50 supercar have been sold

“Gordon Murray Automotive is in a strong position. Our world-beating supercars, the T.50, T.50s track car and recently announced T.33 are already sold out. The T.50, especially, is in the final stages of development and will be in the hands of its first customers soon and there is a lot more exciting news to come.”

Murray has taken on a new role of executive chairman of the business, while his former role as Group CEO has been filled by Philip Lee, overseeing the Group’s ‘future growth and financial and commercial performance’.

